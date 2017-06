March 22 Fitch:

* Fitch says Nigerian banks will continue to face challenges this year, following an extremely difficult 2016

* Fitch on Nigerian banks - Slow economic growth,low risk appetite from banks to translate into subdued credit growth & weak core earnings generation in 2017

* Fitch - Believe Nigerian banks to continue to face extremely tight foreign currency liquidity despite authorities' best efforts to normalise FX interbank market Source text for Eikon: