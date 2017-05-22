UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Fitch:
* Fitch says political uncertainty raises brazil banks' credit risks
* Fitch says increased political uncertainty triggered by recent corruption allegations involving president to further pressure operating environment for banks
* Fitch says increased political uncertainty in Brazil will also potentially raise asset quality risks over medium and long terms
* Fitch says outlook for Brazilian banking sector remains negative with weak economic environment and spillover effects on asset quality core factors weighing on outlook
* Fitch says political crisis has potential to hamper economic recovery's pace, underscores still deeply challenging operating environment facing Brazilian banks
* Fitch, on Brazil, says corruption scandal could have particular effects for protein business and protein production chain portfolios Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources