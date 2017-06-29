June 29 Fitch:

* Says pressure builds on eurozone banks to tackle high NPLs​

* Fitch says ‍Eurozone banks under increasing pressure to reduce high stocks of NPLs after Italy's Veneto Banca, Banca Popolare Di Vicenza put into liquidation

* Fitch says ‍if large NPL securitisations are launched in next month or so, expect to see other banks taking securitisation route to reduce NPL stock​

* Fitch says ‍believe treatment of troubled banks will be clearer once EU's minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) is in place​