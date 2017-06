March 22 Fitch:

* Fitch says Qatari banks overcome liquidity crunch; Negative impact on profitability

* Fitch on Qatari Banks says asset-quality metrics will remain under pressure, particularly from difficulties in contracting and real estate space

* Fitch on Qatari banks - Loan growth expected to be high single digit in 2017 due to continued pressure on operating environment from lower oil prices

* Fitch on Qatari banks - Expects a mild increase in provisioning in anticipation of implementation of IFRS 9 on 1 January 2018