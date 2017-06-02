June 1 (Reuters) -
* Fitch- South Korean banks' profiles improve as challenges
ease
* Fitch on South Korean banks- standalone credit profiles of
country's commercial banks have been improving gradually as
operating environment challenges ease
* Fitch on South Korean banks- Subdued risk appetite of
south Korea's commercial banks has led to a gradual improvement
in their financial profiles
* Fitch on South Korean banks- "Now estimates their average
underlying profitability, measured by return on average assets,
to be 0.6% in near future"
* Fitch on south Korean banks- Domestic political
uncertainties, which undermined domestic business activities,
have subsided after presidential election
Source text for Eikon: