May 24 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says U.S. Bank deregulation advances, but hurdles remain

* Fitch on U.S. Bank deregulation - becoming more likely it will take form of multiple smaller bills targeting relief for specific segments of financial sector

* Fitch on U.S. Bank deregulation - further revision to bank stress testing as proposed under fca 2.0 is likely to be ratings neutral Source text for Eikon: