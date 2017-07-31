FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-‍Fitch says U.S. banks' earnings and loan growth positive but muted​
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says U.S. banks' earnings and loan growth positive but muted​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* U.S. banks' earnings and loan growth positive but muted

* Second-quarter results for u.s. banks underscored existing trends with earnings and loan growth broadly positive but still muted​

* Continued Fed rate hikes could also pressure low retail deposit betas that have been reported thus far

* Fitch, on U.S. banks' earnings, says expects loan growth to remain muted in second half of 2017

* Fitch on U.S. banks says ‍low level of credit costs are also unlikely to continue​​​

* Fitch, on U.S. banks, says ‍credit cards & auto loans most at risk of asset quality deterioration, specifically retail credit cards, subprime auto loans ​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.