May 25 Fitch :

* Fitch says U.S. credit card losses likely to continue upward trend

* Fitch says U.S. credit card loss rates likely to continue rising over next several qtrs driven by more pronounced increase in delinquencies

* Fitch says, although not widely anticipated, increase in unemployment claims could further "exacerbate" upward trend in U.S. credit card loss rates

* Fitch on U.S. credit card losses says higher loss provisions are likely to "remain a challenge for profitability" this year