BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 14 Fitch :
* Fitch says us high-yield healthcare issuers face regulatory risks
* fitch says it sees low risk of deteriorating fundamentals for u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector
* fitch says u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector fundamentals solid relative to some other corporate sectors, with strong organic demand growth
* Fitch says u.s. Tax policy reform could affect entire leveraged healthcare sector
* fitch says forecasts low or mid-single-digit organic ebitda growth for most speculative grade-rated u.s. Healthcare companies in 2017-2018
* Fitch says it sees an increasing bifurcation of regulatory and structural reform risk in u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector
* Fitch -implications of permitting u.s. Government to have broader role in negotiating drug prices would influence structure & profitability of pharma industry Source text for Eikon:
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease
June 22 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 28 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/pwLoDP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)