May 31 Fitch Ratings

* Fitch - u.s. Insurers set to weather 2017 hurricane risk, pricing woes linger

* Fitch - u.s. property/casualty insurer industry capital strength is strong and most insurers should be able to absorb near-term volatility

* Fitch on u.s. p/c insurers - however, occurrence of major catastrophic hurricane could potentially have significant effect on insurance industry capital

* Fitch - pricing on u.s. Hurricane-Exposed primary property business has not improved in wake of modest insured losses related to hurricane matthew in 2016

* Fitch - in reinsurance market, conditions also remain soft due to large volumes of under deployed capital and sluggish demand from buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]