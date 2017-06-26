June 26 Fitch:

* Fitch says U.S. senate bill a risk for governments, health providers​

* Fitch says ‍proposed senate healthcare bill, Better Care and Reconciliation Act, would have negative credit implications for U.S. states & public non-profit hospitals

* Fitch, on U.S. senate bill, says ‍2020 & 2021 implementation dates for most medicaid provisions would likely pressure states to cut funding to local governments

* Fitch, on U.S. senate bill, says ‍2020 & 2021 implementation dates would also likely pressure states to cut funding to healthcare providers Source text for Eikon: