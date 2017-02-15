Feb 15 Fitch -
* Fitch - there are substantial hurdles to establishing an
eu-wide bad bank, or asset management company (AMC), to deal
with banks' bad loans
* Fitch - to establish an EU-wide bad bank, EU state-aid
rules would probably require losses for junior debt to cover
associated asset write-downs
* Fitch - consider creation of an EU- or eurozone-wide
centrally funded asset management company unlikely in near term
* Fitch - believe any move towards further
risk-mutualisation in eurozone would be politically difficult,
notably in germany
* Fitch - we would not expect an EU-wide asset management
company to lead directly to a greater lending supply
Source text for Eikon: