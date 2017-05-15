UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Fitters Diversified Bhd
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with shandong yongneng energy-conserving and eco-friendly services holding corporation
* Deal for disposal of its 100% equity in liangshan future nrg biology electric power for total cash consideration of rmb40 million Source text ( bit.ly/2qiSowX ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources