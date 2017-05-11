BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 11 Five Below Inc:
* Five Below - on may 10 entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement among co, five below merchandising and wells fargo bank, national association
* Five Below -amended loan and security agreement includes revolving line of credit in the amount of up to $20 million - sec filing
* Five Below -revolving credit facility expires on the earliest to occur of may 10, 2022 or an event of default
* Five Below - revolving credit facility may be increased to up to $50.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2r7sGtB) Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.