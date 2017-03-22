March 22 Five Below Inc

* Five Below Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 sales $388.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $387.6 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.61

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.14

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $228 million to $232 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $999.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $230.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for Q1 of fiscal 2017 flat to 2 pct increase in comparable sales

* Sees for Q1 of fiscal 2017 flat to 2 pct increase in comparable sales

* Sees for fiscal 2017 a low single digit increase in comparable sales