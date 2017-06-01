June 1 Five Below Inc:

* Five Below, Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales $232.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.7 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.59 to $1.64

* Sees q2 2017 sales $273 million to $280 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.227 billion to $1.242 billion

* Raises full year fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $265.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Five below inc sees ‍5 pct to 8 pct increase in comparable sales for q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Five below inc sees ‍5 pct to 8 pct increase in comparable sales for q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Five Below sees ‍3 pct to 4 pct increase in comparable sales for fiscal 2017​