May 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* Fleetcor reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.96

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 revenue $520.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees FY GAAP net income per diluted share between $5.83 and $6.03

* Sees 2017 total revenues between $2,175 million and $2,235 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share between $8.21 and $8.41

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees no impact on FY results related to closing of Cambridge Global payments acquisition

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - for Q2, co is expecting adjusted net income per diluted share to be approximately same as Q1

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - Q2 assumes improving revenue and operating performance versus Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: