BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
May 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing
* Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments, a leading B2B international payments provider
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price is approximately $675 million
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price will be financed using a combination of existing cash and borrowings under Fleetcor's existing credit facility
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - expect acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.