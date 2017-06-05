June 5 Flex Pharma Inc:

* Flex Pharma Inc - Christoph Westphal to step down as CEO and will continue as chair of board

* Flex Pharma Inc - board appoints flex executive William Mcvicar as interim CEO

* Flex Pharma Inc - Mcvicar joined Flex Pharma in April 2017 as president of research & development