May 3 Flex Pharma Inc
* Flex pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 revenue $243,000
* Q1 revenue view $350,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Flex pharma inc- fda clears ind for flx-787 to commence us
phase 2 trial in als
* Flex pharma inc - fda clears ind for flx-787 to commence
us phase 2 trial in als
* Flex pharma inc- us phase 2 trials in als and cmt expected
to commence summer 2017
* Flex pharma inc - us phase 2 trials in als and cmt
expected to commence summer 2017
* Flex pharma inc - expects to have sufficient capital to
fund its operations into early 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: