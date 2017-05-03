May 3 Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue $243,000

* Q1 revenue view $350,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flex pharma inc- fda clears ind for flx-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in als

* Flex pharma inc - fda clears ind for flx-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in als

* Flex pharma inc- us phase 2 trials in als and cmt expected to commence summer 2017

* Flex pharma inc - us phase 2 trials in als and cmt expected to commence summer 2017

* Flex pharma inc - expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operations into early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: