UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Flex Ltd-
* Flex reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $5.9 billion
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion
* Sees q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources