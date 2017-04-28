April 28 Flexion Therapeutics Inc
* Flexion Therapeutics - in analysis of pooled phase 2/3
data, Zilretta (FX006) demonstrated clinically meaningful pain
relief, unctional improvement
* Flexion - separate phase 2 study shows prolonged synovial
localization, diminished systemic exposure of corticosteroid
with zilretta versus. steroid injections
* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - authors examined improvements
in pain and function using pooled data from three phase 2 and 3
randomized trials
* Flexion Therapeutics - pooled data from 3 phase 2, 3
randomized trials individually demonstrated statistically
significant reductions in weekly mean scores of ADP
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: