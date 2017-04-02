BRIEF-Sequoia Financial Group seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition
April 3 Flexiroam Ltd
* Flexiroam partners with Unionpay International
* Its wholly owned subsidiary, Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Unionpay International
Agreement with UPI will see Flexiroam and UPI collaborating through a sales and marketing campaign
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.