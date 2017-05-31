BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS
May 31 Flexiroam Ltd:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities A$2.0 million
* FY loss attributable to members was A$5.1 million
* Says no dividends were paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY