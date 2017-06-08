BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources
June 8 Ecn Capital Corp
* Press release - Flexpoint Ford, LLC announces the sale of service finance company to ECN Capital Corp.
Flexpoint ford LLC - following transaction, service finance company will operate as a subsidiary of ecn capital
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.