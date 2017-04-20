Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Flexsteel Industries Inc:
* Flexsteel reports third quarter results
* Q3 sales fell 3.7 percent to $120.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Flexsteel Industries Inc says net sales for fourth fiscal quarter are expected to remain steady with current quarter
* Flexsteel Industries Inc - for remainder of fiscal year 2017, co sees $3.7 million for capital expenditures and $1.0 million as sg&a expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment