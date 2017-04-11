April 12 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :

* Today announced that it had acquired a 24.1% interest in Bibam, an Argentina- based travel and technology group

* FLT will pay $US7million for its 24.1% stake in Bibam

* During 2017 financial year, FLT expects its online leisure businesses to generate in order of $1billion in total transaction value (TTV) globally