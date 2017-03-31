UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd
* outlined plans to create a new global business that will provide in-destination services to travellers.
* plans, which are being implemented in conjunction with Vietnam's Thien Minh will see companies create a larger asia-based destination management company
* plans to create destination management company (dmc) by combining TMG's Buffalo Tours business in Vietnam with smaller joint venture DMC businesses
* services provided by dmc will include transfers, excursions and day-trips, arrangements for meetings and incentive groups
* new asia dmc is expected to turnover about $us70 million and generate in order of $us5mln in earnings before interest and tax during 2017 calendar year
* Tmg transfer Vietnam business into JV
* FLT increase its holding from 49% of current jv to 58.5% of new business
* plans,with Vietnam's Thien Minh , will see cos acquire or launch similar businesses in other regions in short to medium-term to create a world-wide dmc network
* agreements are in place for flt to increase its holding further in 2018
* agreements are in place for TMG to invest in global DMC offering that companies plan to create in short to medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources