UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :
* Believe that underlying FY17 PBT is likely to be at lower-end or below initial guidance, result between $300 million and $330 million is more likely
* Recent india and china acquisitions are not expected to materially affect 2H results
* Translation of uk results remains issue and yoy differences in average airfare prices are not yet narrowing to extent we anticipated
* In line with normal seasonality in USA, stronger 2H results are expected; overall U.S. business to be profitable by end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources