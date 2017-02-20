Feb 20 Microsoft:
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand
e-commerce in India
* Says Flipkart will adopt Microsoft Azure as its exclusive
public cloud platform
* Says Microsoft Azure will ultimately add a layer of
advanced cloud technologies and analytics to Flipkart's existing
data centres
Source text:
Today Microsoft and Flipkart, India's leading
marketplace, announced a strategic partnership to provide
consumers in India
with the best online shopping service. As a first step in the
broad
collaboration between the two companies, Flipkart will adopt
Microsoft Azure
as its exclusive public cloud platform. Microsoft CEO Satya
Nadella and
Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal announced the news today at an
event in
Bangalore.
