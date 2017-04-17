BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 17 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:
* Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. announces launch of initial public offering
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Announced launch of its initial public offering of 8.8 million shares of its common stock
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share of common stock
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc- Company has applied to list its common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "FND"
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc- Expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $133.5 million from offering
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its term loan facility Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock