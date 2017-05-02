BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
May 2 Flotek Industries Inc
* Flotek Industries, Inc. announces agreement to divest drilling technologies segment
* Flotek Industries Inc - Deal for total consideration of $17.0 million
* Flotek Industries - Agreement to divest its drilling technologies segment to National Oilwell Varco, L.P. for a total consideration of $17.0 million
* Flotek Industries Inc - In-line with company's ongoing initiatives, proceeds from deal will go towards reducing outstanding debt on its balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer