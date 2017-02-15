Feb 15 Flow Traders NV:
* Reports strongest quarter of 2016, realizing second best
year ever
* Q4 2016 net trading income (NTI) of 68.7 million euros
($72.7 million) was highest quarterly NTI in 2016
* Q4 2016 EBITDA margin improved to 48 percent as a result
of increase in trading activity
* Proposed final dividend for FY 2016 is set at 0.70 euros,
implying a total dividend over FY 2016 of 1.25 euros
* ETP market continued to grow in global assets under
management, a trend that is expected to continue in 2017
* Shift in assets from active management funds towards
passive industry is ongoing and strongly drives ETP growth
across all asset classes
* Q4 EBITDA 33 million euros
($1 = 0.9451 euros)
