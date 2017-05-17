UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Flowers Foods Inc
* Flowers Foods Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 sales $1.188 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expects sales to trend to lower end of previously provided range of $3.927 billion to $4.006 billion for FY 2017
* Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be in middle of previously provided range of $0.85 to $0.95 for FY 2017
* In Q1 2017, company recorded project centennial consulting costs of $15.4 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources