May 17 Flowers Foods Inc

* Flowers Foods Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 sales $1.188 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expects sales to trend to lower end of previously provided range of $3.927 billion to $4.006 billion for FY 2017

* Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be in middle of previously provided range of $0.85 to $0.95 for FY 2017

* In Q1 2017, company recorded project centennial consulting costs of $15.4 million

* In Q1 2017, company recorded project centennial consulting costs of $15.4 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S