* Flowserve Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $864 million versus I/B/E/S view $813.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Flowserve Corp - reaffirmed its 2017 guidance
* Qtrly total bookings were $958 million, up 5.3% on a
constant currency basis
* Flowserve Corp - backlog at march 31, 2017 was $2.0
billion
* Remains on track to achieve total expected program savings
of $230 million in 2018
