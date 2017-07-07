July 7 Flowserve Corp:

* Flowserve Corp says on june 30 entered into a fourth amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated august 20, 2012 - sec filing

* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease the revolving credit commitment from $1 billion to $800 million‍​

* Flowserve - amendment modifies credit agreement to decrease maximum amount of priority debt allowed from 15% to 7.5% of consolidated tangible assets of co

* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease maximum amount of receivables company can securitize from $200 million to $100 million