BRIEF-SHL appoints Yossi Vadnagra as CFO
Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo
April 12 Flughafen Zuerich AG:
2,195,583 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in March (+6.4 percent versus. previous year)
ZURICH, June 15 Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, are on track to meet the country's updated too-big-to-fail rules but more progress is needed in preparing plans for a potential insolvency, the Swiss central bank said on Thursday.
CANCELLATION OF PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES IN LOOSER HOLDING AG AND DELISTING FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE, EFFECTIVE JUNE 23, 2017