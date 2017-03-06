March 6 Flughafen Zuerich AG:
* A total of 27,666,428 passengers used Zurich airport in
2016
* Whereas the offered seat capacity to and from Zurich
increased by 6.6 pct in 2016, the seat load factor declined by
one percentage point to 75.8 pct
* There were a total of 269,160 flight movements in 2016, an
increase of 1.5 pct over the previous year
* FY revenue increased by 2.4 pct year on year, from 989.0
million Swiss francs to 1,012.8 million Swiss francs ($1.00
billion)
* FY EBITDA amounted to 568.1 million francs, up 3.8 pct on
the previous year
* FY EBIT increased by 2.3 pct from 319.3 million francs in
2015 to 326.6 million francs
* FY profit amounted to 248.0 million francs. Excluding the
one-off effects, the result is 239.5 million francs,
corresponding to an increase of 11.2 pct compared with the
adjusted prior-year basis
* Expects passenger growth of around 4 pct in 2017, with
slightly more flight movements than in 2016
* When adjusted for one-off effects in 2016 and 2017 EBITDA
are expected to be in line with the previous year, and profit
(including noise-related items) is expected to be slightly
higher than in 2015
