March 6 Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* A total of 27,666,428 passengers used Zurich airport in 2016

* Whereas the offered seat capacity to and from Zurich increased by 6.6 pct in 2016, the seat load factor declined by one percentage point to 75.8 pct

* There were a total of 269,160 flight movements in 2016, an increase of 1.5 pct over the previous year

* FY revenue increased by 2.4 pct year on year, from 989.0 million Swiss francs to 1,012.8 million Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)

* FY EBITDA amounted to 568.1 million francs, up 3.8 pct on the previous year

* FY EBIT increased by 2.3 pct from 319.3 million francs in 2015 to 326.6 million francs

* FY profit amounted to 248.0 million francs. Excluding the one-off effects, the result is 239.5 million francs, corresponding to an increase of 11.2 pct compared with the adjusted prior-year basis

* Expects passenger growth of around 4 pct in 2017, with slightly more flight movements than in 2016

* When adjusted for one-off effects in 2016 and 2017 EBITDA are expected to be in line with the previous year, and profit (including noise-related items) is expected to be slightly higher than in 2015