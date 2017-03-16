March 16 Flughafen Zuerich Ag

* Wins concession for airport in Brazil

* Was awarded the concession to operate and expand Hercílio Luz International Airport in the city of Florianópolis in southern Brazil

* Following the signing of the concession agreement, which is expected in July 2017, Flughafen Zürich will own 100 pct of the airport and operate it under a concession until 2047 Source text - bit.ly/2mxXWze Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)