BRIEF-Fluor appoints Bruce Stanski as new chief financial officer

July 18 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:
* Fluor selects Bruce Stanski as new chief financial officer
* Fluor Corp - thomas D'agostino named as fluor government group president
* Fluor - Porter will continue to support fluor as an advisor on nuscale power as well as in other capacities
* Fluor- Stanski is replacing Biggs Porter, whose retirement was previously announced in march
* Fluor - thomas D'Agostino will replace Stanski in role of president for Fluor's government group