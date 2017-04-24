BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 Fluor Corp:
* Fluor awarded offshore compression platform feed by bp
* Fluor Corp says Fluor booked undisclosed contract value into backlog in Q1 of 2017
Fluor Corp - feed activities are expected to be completed in 2017 with first gas expected in 2020
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group