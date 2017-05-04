BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 4 Fluor Corp:
* Fluor joint venture selected for Texas southern gateway project
* Fluor Corp - JV comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure selected for estimated $625 million project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co to explore options including the sale of its real estate assets and taking the company private.
* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.36 per share and first quarter financial results