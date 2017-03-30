March 30 Fluor Corp:
* Fluor - currently party to 2 subcontracts with
Westinghouse Electric Co to manage construction, construction
workforce at nuclear power plant projects
* Nuclear Power Plant projects are in Georgia and south
Carolina
* Fluor Corp - on March 29, 2017, Westinghouse filed for
chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in United States bankruptcy
court, southern district of New York
* Fluor Corp - Fluor continues to work on projects at both
sites at request of owners
* Expects that co will be compensated by owners of projects
for previous and ongoing work at both projects
Source text: (bit.ly/2oe4KXp)
