in 16 hours
BRIEF-Flushing Financial posts Q2 core earnings per share $0.46
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:12 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Flushing Financial posts Q2 core earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Flushing Financial Corp

* Flushing Financial Corporation announces second quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.44 and record core diluted EPS of $0.46, driven by record net interest income, strong credit quality and solid loan growth

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flushing Financial Corp - ‍net interest income for 2Q17 was $43.6 million, an increase of 4.1 pct YoY and 0.5 pct QoQ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

