July 6 Flying Monkey Capital Corp
* Flying Monkey Capital Corp. announces proposed qualifying
transaction
* Announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated
July 6, 2017 for acquisition of Fabled Copper And Gold Corp.
* Proposed transaction is an arm's length transaction and
accordingly will not require approval of fmcc's shareholders
* Upon completion of proposed transaction, business of
Fabled will become business of FMCC
* Proposed transaction will not require approval of FMCC'S
shareholders
* Pursuant to loi terms, to complete combination by way of
share exchange agreement, amalgamation, merger, or similar
transaction
* Under terms, Fabled shareholders paid less than $0.05
cash/share, to get 1 post-consolidated share for every 2.7833
Fabled share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: