April 4 FMC Corp:

* On March 27, 2017, in connection with purchase agreement with DuPont, co entered into commitment letters with Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* Under terms, commitment party will provide for, among other things, commitment of a $1.5 billion 364-day bridge term loan

* Under terms, commitment party will provide to co in certain circumstances, a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, $750 million term loan facility Source text: (bit.ly/2oWpm2T) Further company coverage: