French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 FMC Corp
* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $596 million, down 2 percent versus Q1 '16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.92
* FMC Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.60 excluding items
* FMC Corp - FMC expects adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $2.20 to $2.60 for full year 2017
* FMC Corp - Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is forecast to be in range of $325 million to $365 million for FMC lithium
* FMC Corp - FMC's full year outlook for AG Solutions is unchanged
* FMC Corp - For 2017, full-year segment revenue is expected to be approximately $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion for FMC agricultural solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: