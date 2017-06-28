June 28 FNAC DARTY SA:

* PRESENTS ORGANIZATIONAL PLAN FOR ITS HEAD OFFICE

* 111 JOBS CURRENTLY HELD WOULD BE REMOVED

* VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE PLAN WILL OPEN TO EMPLOYEES AT THE END OF THE SOCIAL PROCESS

* DEPARTURES WILL THEREFORE BE ON AN EXCLUSIVELY VOLUNTARY BASIS, WITH NO FORCED DEPARTURE PHASE

* SAYS 86 NEW JOBS TO BE CREATED AND OFFERED FIRSTLY TO EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY THESE LAYOFFS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)