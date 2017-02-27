BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
Feb 27 F.N.B. Corp:
* F.N.B. Corporation receives final regulatory approvals for First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Bank merger
* F.N.B. Corp- announced final receipt of all required regulatory clearances for its proposed merger of Yadkin Financial Corporation
* F.N.B. Corp - merger is expected to be completed by March 13, 2017
* F.N.B. - board of governors of federal reserve system and office of comptroller of currency provided final clearance for pending FNB-Yadkin merger
* Warburg Pincus to acquire duravant from odyssey investment partners
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.