Feb 23 FNS Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 1 million shares of the company through initial public offering, with offering price of 14,000 won/share, for proceeds of 14 billion won

* It will list under symbol of "083500" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jWQLR6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)